Miss World Oceania returns home with the crown

She's just returned home as our new Miss World Oceania after spending five weeks in China where she competed against 120 girls from around the world for the title of Miss World 2018.

Māori Television's very own Jess Tyson says the experience has allowed her to realise her potential to help others around the world.

The Te Atihaunui-a-Paparangi descendent spoke with Te Kāea about her excitement.

"Coming home with the Miss World Oceania title is so amazing. I feel so lucky and all of the hard work has paid off but most of all I feel proud to be able to represent us, this region of the world. We have so much to offer, our culture and our talents and so being that representative is so incredible."

Jess was awarded the Miss Oceania title after placing in the top 12 overall. It's New Zealand's highest placement since the 1990s.

"Out of the top 30, 11 were from my continent so I knew I was up against the hardest batch of girls and to be recognised in that batch was the best feeling," says Tyson.

One of Tyson's proudest moments was performing her cultural dance routine at the final show, but there was one moment in particular that stood out for her.

"During the Beauty with a Purpose competition when my project [BRAVE] was announced second...I wasn't sure how the judges were going to take it so I wasn't expecting too much but when it was recognised for a placing I felt so proud."

However, for now there's only one thing on her mind.

"Definitely going to eat a lot. The diet will probably start after Christmas because I just need to have some time to enjoy the kai, it's very important and I miss it."

Next year Jess will travel to several countries to take part in humanitarian work in her role as Miss Oceania.