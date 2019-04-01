Minimum wage to lift from $16.50 to $17.70

"The minimum wage across Aotearoa is set to lift from $16.50 to $17.70 today. E tū welcomes the lift but says it doesn't go far enough.

E tū's Director of Campainging, Annie Newman says, "We are delighted that thousands of New Zealanders will receive an increase of $1.20 per hour from today."

Currently, the living wage is $20.55.

Newman says, "We are calling for all employers to pay the Living Wage because that is the income workers need to live with dignity."

She explains that the increase is the first of three steps towards a decent minimum wage of $20.00 in 2021, saying, "$17.70 still means a gap of nearly 15% between the minimum wage and the Living Wage.