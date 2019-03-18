Men's best to test Silver Ferns ahead of Netball World Cup

For the first time in the world the Silver Ferns will play the New Zealand Invitation Men’s Netball team to prepare for the upcoming Netball World Cup. The team will also play the Fiji Pearls and an All Stars side in Papakura from the 26th to the 29th of June.

Netball New Zealand Chief Executive Jennie Wylie is happy to lock down quality opponents for the Ferns as they prepare for the world competition, held this July.

“We are thrilled to create a world first with the Silver Ferns playing the NZ Men’s Invitation team. We’re excited to have Fiji back as they will offer a different style and it also gives them the opportunity for some tough matches as they too look ahead to the Netball World Cup.”

The All Stars team will be largely selected from this year’s ANZ Premiership teams.

The men’s team will also provide a great challenge for the women’s side. Head of the New Zealand Men’s Netball Association David Pala’amo says that it’s great to see men’s netball recognised.

“The New Zealand Men have often trained and played against the Silver Ferns leading into key events but they will now have the chance to showcase their skills to the whole country during this series which is exciting.”

This will be the last thorough training for the Silver Ferns before they head to Liverpool for the World Cup. Ngāpuhi descendant and Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua will name her Netball World Cup team on the 23rd of May.

Upcoming Silver Ferns matches: