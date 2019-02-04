MataHaka - WHAIKŌRERO

From team preparations to the disciplines of haka itself, whaikōrero has become a feature of group performances.

Since Tamati Waaka first took on the role as the leader for Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau-a-Apanui, he's found a way to stand out amongst the crowd whilst staying true to the fundamentals of whaikōrero.

While whaikōrero is not simply about expressing ideas, Tamati says it depends on the context the term Whaikōrero has been used to describe the components of speaking.

Whaikōrero is different to mere speaking, says Tamati, or talking candidly - it depends on the context. However the word "whaikōrero" is bandied around and used as a general explanation for "kōrero".

Tamati says when a male stands on the marae to welcome his guests, to pay respect to those who have passed - this is considered a whaikōrero. Over time though, this has changed as protocols and restrictions have simplified.

Tamati adds that some whaikōrero are actually poroporoāki - or farewell speeches - given for someone who has passed, a loved one.

He says that while these are considered whaikōrero these days, they should be done on the performance stage as well.