Māori report on Titanic disaster over 100 years ago

PHOTO: Titanic's story in te reo Māori from the Māori newspaper 100 years ago. Titanic images is from the VR game Titanic: Honor And Glory.

Tonight 107 years ago the world largest and grandest ship Titanic was on a journey from England to America. Which would lead to her fame sinking in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Nowadays, we remember the Titanic story thanks to James Cameron 1997 blockbuster film Titanic, and visual reality games like Titanic: Honor And Glory.

It's has been 107 years since the Titanic steamship sunk taking 1,517 of the 2,223 people and crew on board making it the most deadly maritime disaster during peacetime.

We take a look at the Māori newspapers of the day that wrote about the Titanic disaster in te reo Māori here's Te Puke ki Hikurangi talking about the building of Titanic, collision, death rate, insurance valuations and New Zealand sending their condolences to the people of England and Amerika in 1912.

TE TŪTUKITANGA O TE TIMA TITANIKI - THE TITANIC COLLISION

PHOTO: Titanic under construction in what is now Northen Ireland in Belfast in 1911.

Te nui o ngā tāngata. Ko te utu o te mahinga i tēnei tima £1,250,000, a, ko ngā taonga i runga i a ia i inihuatia mō te moni e £2,350,000. Ko te nui o te papa huka i tūtuki nei te tima nei, ko 100 rau maero te roa, e 35 maero te whānui.

Kei runga i te tima nei ngā mea katoa, koia nei te tima nui [rawa] atu o te ao katoa ko tōna roa 882 pūtu e 9 inihi, te whānui 92 pūtu e 6 inihi, te hohonu e 73 pūtu e 6 inihi, ōna tāna korohi (gross) 45,000, ōna hoiho paoa, e 30,000, tōna tere e 21 noti.

TE MATE KI TE MOANA - DEATH AT SEA

PHOTO Assisted by steam tugs Titanic make its way out of Belfast making her first and only journey before hitting an iceberg in the Northern Atlantic Ocean.

1,500 ngā tāngata i mate. I tae mai te waea i te 5 o ngā hāora i te ahiahi o te 16 nei nō Rānana, he kī mai kua totohu te tima nei a Titaniki [i] waho ake o Kēpa Reihi, Niuwhaunurana.

E ono rau e whitu tekau mā rima ngā tāngata i ora, ko te nuinga, ki te whakaaro i mate katoa. Ko te tima nei e haere atu ana i Tautehamatana ki Niu loka ka tutuki nei ki te papa huka e tere haere ana i te moana i te ahiahi o te Rātapu 14. Ko te nui o ngā tāngata i runga i a ia 1,380 hui atu ki ngā tāngata o te karaihe tuatahi e 300 me ngā hēramana e 650 ka 2,330 katoa.

TE TITANIKI TIMA - THE STEAMSHIP TITANIC

PHOTO: To give you an idea on how big the largest ship in the world at the time was, builders of Titanic stand near her propellers while the ship was still being built.

Ko ngā tāngata i ora o roto o ngā tāngata e 2,000 mano e whitu rau 700, ko te nuinga he wāhine anake. Ko ngā āpiha o te tima nei i ora ake ko te mete tuarua, tuatoru, tuawhā, tuarima me te tangata mahi i te waea rere ā-takiwa.

Ko te rongo tuatahi i te matenga o te tima nei, i mau mai ki runga i tētahi tima hoki, ko te “Wetinia” te ingoa, kotahi rau e whitu tekau 170 maero te pāmamao o taua tima i te Titaniki, kātahi taua tima ka huri mai ki te whakarauora i te tima nei, tae rawa atu kua totohu kē te tima rā kāti ko mea anake i runga pōti 650 i ora.

Ko te hohonu o te wāhi i totohu nei te tima nei e rua 2 maero, kāti, ko te nui o te wāriu o ngā taonga taimana i runga i te tima nei £1,000,000 o ngā taonga pēra (pearl) e £500,000 huihui katoa te nui o ngā moni o ngā taonga taimana, taonga, me ngā taonga a ngā tāngata o runga i taua tima e £2,000,000.

Nā tētahi tangata tiaki pēke moni i wāriu ngā moni a ētahi o ngā pahihi (passengers) he tangata rangatira nō Merika e 20 rātau £1000,000,000.

Kāti i te pakarutanga o te Titaniki arā i tōna tūtukitanga i te titaha nō reira i pakaru kino ai mehemea i tūtuki tonu ki mua o te ihu o te tima e kore e pakaru heoi kāti ake tēnei wāhi.

E 79 ngā tāne i ora. Kāti, kua tae te pukapuka tangi a te kāwanatanga me ngā iwi e rua o Niu Tīreni nei ki te Hekeretari mō ngā Koroni o Ranana koia tēnei;

He nui te tangi me te pōuri o te kāwanatanga me ngā iwi o Niu Tireni nei i te rongonga i te mate kua pā nei ki o rātou hoa ki a Ingarangi rāua ko Merika mō te tima nui whakaharahara o te ao katoa nei, mō te Titaniki. Mauria atu hoki te pōuritanga o Niu Tīreni mō te nui o ngā tangata i matemate.

More than a year after Te Puke ki Hikurangi's first reports of the Titanic sinking there was a news report from London on July 31 1913 which stated that a remembrance service for the dead was had at sea with the hymn 'Nearer, My God To Thee'.

I te haerenga whakamutunga o te tima (Franconia) ki te toro i tētahi wāhi e mōhiotia ana ko te urupā o ngā tāngata i mate i te totohutanga o te tima Titaniki, ka tae ki tana wāhi i totohu ai taua tima ka tū ka panga ngā putiputi a ngā tamariki a W. T. Stead ki te moana, ko ia nei tētahi o te hunga i mate ki taua wāhi.

He mea kato mai aua putiputi e aua tamariki i roto i te kāri putiputi a tō rātau matua i waiho ake ai.

Ko aua putiputi i panga ai ki te moana hei tohu whakamaharatanga mā aua tamariki ki tō rātau matua.

Ko te hīmene i pūreitia e te pēne o runga i te tima nei i te wā i panga ai aua putiputi ki te moana, ko te hīmene anō a te pēne o runga i te Titaniki i pūrei ai i te wā e totohu haere ana ia, arā, ko te hīmene nei "kia tata mai e taku Atua ki au." I te wā i whakatangi ai te pēne he nui te heke o te roimata o te tangata.

SO WHAT WAS THE TITANIC? - HE AHA TĒNEI MEA TE TITANIKI?

The RMS Titanic was an Olympic-class luxury British steamship owned by the White Star Line and was built at the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast, Ireland in what is now Northern Ireland.

When Titanic was built she was the largest passenger steamship in the world and was designed by some of the most experienced engineers and used some of the most advanced technologies available at the time.

It was popularly believed to have been unsinkable. It was a great shock to many that, despite the extensive safety features, the Titanic sank.

THE SINKING - TE TOTOHUTANGA

Shortly before midnight on 14 April 1912, four days into the ship's maiden voyage, Titanic struck an iceberg and sank within two hours and forty minutes, early on 15 April 1912.

The high death rate was in part to the fact that the ship did not carry enough lifeboats for everyone aboard. A disproportionate number of men died due to the women and children first protocol that was followed.