Māori Media Sector Shift advisory panel named

Chief Executive of Te Puni Kōkiri, Michelle Hippolite has confirmed members of the Māori Media Sector Shift advisory panel today.

The group has been brought together by Te Puni Kōkiri in consultation with the Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta to provide strategic oversight on high-level options for the future of the Māori media sector.

Hippolite says, "The panel is made up of high calibre people, each bringing a wealth of experience, knowledge and expertise in te reo Māori revitalisation, media and broadcasting, governance, management, finance, intellectual property rights, digital innovation and future-focused thinking.

"Māori media is a major contributor to the normalisation of te reo Māori and Māori culture and for telling stories from a Māori perspective. It is a vital platform for creating greater awareness, support and understanding of the Māori language and culture. I look forward to working with the panel on this review."

Mahuta tasked Te Puni Kōkiri with reviewing the Māori media sector to look at how it is operating now and its future role in supporting the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

Te Ao Pāpāho ki Tua – The Māori Media Sector Shift overview paper was released by the minister earlier this month, it provides background on the current state of the Māori media sector.

The Advisory Panel members are: Graham Pryor (Chair) and panellists Quinton Hita, Lynell Huria, Cherie Tirikatene Le Cheminant and Julian Wilcox.

