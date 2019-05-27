Topics: 28th Māori Battalion, Tainui

Māori King's momentous visits in first trip to Italy

By Te Ao - Māori News

The Māori King, Potatau Te Wherowhero VII Tuheitia Paki has been making international headlines with his recent visit to Italy.

Today we saw pictures of King Tuheitia, Makau Ariki and their entourage visiting the War Cemetery in Monte Cassino, where they went to pay their respects to the New Zealand soldiers killed in the Battle of Monte Cassino 75 years ago.

King Tuheitia also made an auspicious visit to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican.

It is reported that an invitation was also extended to the Pope for him to visit Tūrangawaewae Marae.

