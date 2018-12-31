Māori celebrated in 2019 New Year's Honours List

Almost 200 New Zealanders have been honoured today in the New Year 2019 Honours List.

Among them features a number of notable Māori including squash champion Joelle King, expert in Māori language and customs Pouroto Ngaropo and community leader Eileen Whaitiri.

King, of Ngāti Porou, will be made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to squash.

She has been a professional squash player since 2004 and is currently the top-ranked women’s player in New Zealand and the fourth-ranked women’s player in the world.

Ngaropo, of Mataatua, Te Arawa, Tainui, Takitimu and Ngātokimatawhaorua, will become a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and governance.

He’s held numerous cultural advisory positions for individuals and organisations ranging from District Health Boards, Ministers of the Crown, media organisations and private businesses.

Whaitiri will receive a Queen’s Service Medal for services to Māori and community.

She has contributed to Māori, youth and the community on Wharekauri through an extensive range of groups, committees and organisations since the late 1960s.

List of Māori who have received honours or others who have worked to support the Māori community :

Te Tohu Kairangi – DNZM Dame or Knight Companion of The New Zealand Order of Merit

Mr Robert Arnold McLeod of Auckland for services to business and Māori

Mr Robert Kinsela Workman, QSO, of Levin for services to prisoner welfare and the justice sector

Te Tohu Huānga – MNZM Member of The New Zealand Order of Merit

Ms Laurie Tamati Ngarue Sadler Keung (Laurie Wharemate-Keung) of Auckland for services to children

Mrs Wana Joelle King of Cambridge for services to squash

Mr Peter Stevenson Little of Carterton for services to Māori land development and administration

Mr Pouroto Nicholas Hamilton Ngaropo JP of Whakatane for services to Māori and governance

Mr Vic Henery Tamati, of Auckland, for services to the prevention of family violence

Professor Barbara Jones, of Auckland, for services to education and sociology research

Ms Heidi Mardon, of Hamilton, for services to environmental education

Mrs Georgina Salter, of Oamaru, for services to netball

Ms Sharon Shea, for services to Māori health and development

Te Tohu Tāpui – CNZM Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Mr Owen Thomas Mapp, of Paraparaumu, for services to Māori carving and bone art

Professor Peter Crampton, of Dunedin, for services to education and health

Ms Jennifer Ward-Lealand for services to theatre, film and television

Te Tohu Āpiha – ONZM Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Mr Rore Stafford, of Otorohanga, for services to Māori

Associate Professor Selina Marsh, of Waiheke Island, for services to poetry, literature and the Pacific community

Te Mētara Whakanui Raronga a te Kuini – QSM The Queen’s Service Medal

Mr James Frederick Simpson, of Gisborne, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Mrs Eileen Isobel Whaitiri, JP, of Chatham Islands, for services to Māori and the community

Mr Walter James Walshe, of Gisborne, for services to the community and broadcasting