Many expected at Pukeahu National War Memorial for Anzac Day

Preparations in Wellington are well on the way for the Friday’s Anzac Day commemoration service, to be held at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

The memorial opened in its current state in 2015, to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign.

Since then, tens of thousands have visited Pukeahu to reflect and acknowledge New Zealand’s contribution to military conflict and peacekeeping missions throughout the world.

The original National War Memorial site in Mt Cook, which started construction in 1929, was originally the iconic carillon tower and Hall of Memories.

However, the major reconstruction of the area recently has seen an underpass built and space above repurposed not only for memorials to New Zealand’s allies in both World Wars but also the German and Turkish foes as well.

Pukeahu is the official place of remembrance for more than 30,000 New Zealanders that have died in the conflict, and the recent redevelopment was undertaken to make it more accessible for the many who wish to pay their respects.

The Tomb of the Unknown Warrior contains the remains of a soldier that fell on the battlefields of France in the First World War.

His simple white headstone carried the words ‘A New Zealand soldier of the Great War known unto God’.