Living wage to rise in September

New Zealand's living wage is set to rise from $20.55 to $21.15 in September, announced the Living Wage Movement today.

It comes after the minimum wage also lifted today from $16.50 to $17.70.

Living wage is defined as the income necessary to provide workers and their families with the basic necessities of life.

"It enables workers to live with dignity and to participate as active citizens in society," the Living Wage Movement said in a statement.

National Living Wage accreditation coordinator Felicia Scherrer says the increase is “major”.

“This is a major event in the calendar of the Living Wage Movement and for ethical employers, from large corporates like Westpac, to big SMEs like Seashore Cabaret, to many small employers who want to do the right thing, she says.

“Not only does Living Wage accreditation support a business reputation as an ethical employer, it also means better staff culture, a lift in productivity and minimising the many costs associated with poverty wages.”

It comes after the minimum wage also lifted today from $16.50 to $17.70.

The new living wage rate will come into effect on September 1, 2019.