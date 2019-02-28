Kiwi mum's warning after 'Momo' scared her tamariki

Kia Tūpato - Warning: This article discusses contains graphic content which may disturb some people.

So is it fake? Is it real or is it an internet scam? Either way, it's still freaky.

Momo is a disturbing online video 'challenge' involving an animated character which pressures children to hurt themselves or "she will come to find us and kill us".

Auckland mother Caiarama Ashby was heartbroken after comforting her tamariki when they saw the video and took to social media to warn other whānau.

Ashby's son saw 'Momo' while searching for Fortnight videos when an edited insert played halfway through a seemingly safe YouTube clip.

"My son came across this "Momo" character through a bunch of school friends hanging out at lunchtime watching [popular online game] Fortnite Youtube videos on his friends phone, It appeared about halfway through the video as if it was a TV ad. My son said they all got scared and were told if they stop watching, 'Momo will kill your parents tonight'," so they continued to watch, " she says.

The 5-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy were overwhelmed and upset.

"My 7yr [sic] old bursting out in tears SHAKING & telling me "STOP SAYING HER NAME, NOW WE'RE GOING TO BE KILLED!" while her "5yr old daughter jumping into my arms crying saying she's coming now." says Ashby in her Facebook post.

Ashby says she recorded the video as proof "that whatever this phase is, this Momo character or fictional person is and the REAL effects it has on OUR CHILDREN! It breaks my heart knowing my kids witnessed something so horrible."

New Zealand Police say they are concerned about any social media game or app that may encourage young people to hurt themselves or others.



"We would recommend parents and caregivers sit down with their young people and speak with them about the dangers of viewing or engaging in the behaviour reportedly encouraged by this game. If parents feel they need further support, they can go to the Ministry of Health website for advice on a support service they may wish to engage with." says a police spokesperson.



HELPFUL HINTS:

Some things you can do to help your children stay safe online include:

Install software on your computer which either blocks restricted content or monitors activity so that you can review online behaviour.

Know who your children are making contact with online. If they are not your children's actual friends then question their cyber friendship.

Know which social networking sites your child is on and what information they are posting.

Check that your children understand the dangers of posting personal information on social networking sites.

Do not allow your children to use the computer in private areas of your home.

If you or your child becomes suspicious about a person online, stop contact immediately.

Netsafe has plenty of advice on staying safe in cyberspace. For more information visit their website https://www.netsafe.org.nz/

Where to find help and support:

Need to Talk? - Call or text 1737

Lifeline - 0800 543 354 or (09) 5222 999 within Auckland

Youthline - 0800 376 633, text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat

Samaritans - 0800 726 666

Depression Helpline - 0800 111 757

Suicide Crisis Helpline - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)