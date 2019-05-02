Kingitanga pay respects to whānau killed in Atiamuri crash

The Kingitanga were one of the first ope onto Moteo Marae in Napier today for the tangi of the seven people killed in a car crash in Atiamuri on Sunday.

Eight people in total died in the devastating crash, seven of whom were from one vehicle.

Hundreds attended the service on the marae today, where all seven open caskets were laid.

Iwi leader Ngahiwi Tomoana was also in attendance to pay his respects.

“All of Ngati Kahungunu is in mourning at this time. Our people are devastated,” said Tomoana.

Te Ao Maori News will have more at 6:30pm on Maori Television.