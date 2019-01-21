King up for New Zealander of the Year

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Office has announced that Dr Marewa Glover, Lisa King, and Mike King are the finalists for the 2019 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year.

The annual event celebrates New Zealanders who are passionate and committed to making the country a better place

There were 448 nominations in total and Chief Judge Cameron Bennett says the three finalists are deserving of the title.

“These three remarkable Kiwis are worthy finalists for the title of Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year in 2019.”

Mike King has championed mental health by raising awareness around depression, alcohol and drug abuse in New Zealand communities.

“He pulls no punches, tackling New Zealand’s shocking rate of suicide, inspiring hope and optimism for those most at risk,” says Bennett.

Dr Marewa Glover is an advocate for tobacco harm reduction and has become a catalyst for the adoption of practical and real-world solutions to health issues.

Bennet says, “Marewa’s work to find better ways to reduce the harm caused by smoking, especially among Māori, is world-leading.”

Lisa King is the founder of Eat My Lunch and is a strong believer that no Kiwi child should go hungry.

“Lisa’s innovative and successful social enterprise, Eat My Lunch, is positively and sustainably transforming the lives of thousands of Kiwi kids, their families, and their communities,” says Bennett.

The winner will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala in Auckland on 13th February.

Previous winners of the New Zealander of the Year Award are: Kristine Bartlett (2018), Taika Waititi (2017), Richie McCaw (2016), Sir Stephen Tindall (2015), Dr. Lance O’Sullivan (2014), Dame Anne Salmond (2013), Sir Richard Taylor (2012), Sir Paul Callaghan (2011) and Sir Ray Avery (2010).