Kauika brothers together in blue

Seventy-nine new constables will join their friends and family to celebrate their their graduation at The Royal New Zealand Police College (RNZPC) this week.

Among those who are about to begin their police careers are brothers Joshua and Riki Kauika.

Joshua previously served in the New Zealand Navy as a naval clearance diver but often worked with police to perform search and rescue operations and recoveries.

He was awarded the Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award for physical training and defensive tactics skills.

Riki has taken a different pathway – via the golf course – on his journey to Police.

As an amateur golf player he represented New Zealand over several years, and has also tried out a professional golf career.

Riki was awarded the Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award for driving skills and safe road policing practices.

Joshua will be based in the Northland District and Riki will be deployed to the Central District.

Many of those graduating speak their respective languages fluently such as te reo Māori, Korean, Mandarin, Tongan, Niuean, Spanish, Hindi, Punjabi, French, German and Afrikaans.

Commissioner Mike Bush, other members of the Police Executive, Hon Stuart Nash and wing patron Dame Annette King will also be present at the ceremony on Thursday 17 January.