Katchafire on the road again

New Zealand roots reggae band Katchafire is set to kick off their first 2019 USA tour later this month.

All club shows feature special guests Maui's irrepressible singer/guitarist Jordan T who has shared many stages with Katchafire, along with the smooth soulful tones & feel good vibes of Swells from Orange County.

Katchafire's "Fyah In The Trenches" tour will celebrate the release of their new video/single set to premiere with a Live chat with the band of their Official Youtube Channel.

The popular roots reggae band last month released a short documentary where they talk about the background of the band and what the inspiration is behind their music.

Fyah In The Trenches will be the 5th single from Katchafire’s acclaimed 5th studio album Legacy.

Below is the schedule for Katchafire's tour of the USA.

Following these concerts, Katchafire then head to Hawaii for several shows with reggae legends UB40.

Last month it was announced that the group made Spotify's 2018 list of the top-five most streamed Kiwi acts locally - coming in at no. 3 behind Six60 and Lorde at one and two.

They join a whānau of New Zealand bands with Māori members who have topped the list of most-streamed Kiwi acts this year, including Six60, Sons of Zion, and Fat Freddy's Drop (who also made the top five).