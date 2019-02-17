Karaka to lead Mystics into new era

Northern Mystics newly appointed Captain Phoenix Karaka looks to set the benchmark for her side in this years ANZ Premiership

“I’ve never ever been a captain through my years of netball. I was really excited and chuffed when Helene [Wilson] had asked me”, said Karaka

The 25-Year old who is in her second season with the Mystics won't need to go too for extra advice. This year partner and Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu takes on the shared captaincy role across town, leadership qualities have been a hot topic in the home this week.

"He’s [Patrick Tuipulotu] calm, I’m not much of a calm person. When I get on court I get frustrated. He’s taught me a few things to think about”

Hardcore Mystic fans at today's open fan meet at Waitakere Arena say Karaka's promotion to captain doesn't come as a surprise, adding the former Silver Fern defender brings a wealth of knowledge

“I’ve had many leaders in my time, I’ve had Wendy Frew. She’s very much a family person and that’s who I am, she made the team feel like a family and I think that’s something really important in environment with ten girls,” said Karaka

In 2018 Karaka made a return to Auckland after stints with the Southern Steel [ 2013-2015] and Pulse [2016-2017] before returning to her home province Auckland last year.

“I like working with the kids and the community and on court, I bring presence to the team in defence”

The Northern Mystics kick start their ANZ Premiership season against the Pulse on Sunday 24th February at Hamilton's Claudelands Arena