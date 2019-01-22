Iwi radio pulls R Kelly from the airwaves

Iwi radio stations are supporting the #MuteRKelly movement and are pulling the R&B singer's music from the airwaves following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Fans of American R&B will be familiar with R Kelly hits such as Vibe, Bump and Grind and Ignition.

But iwi radio stations are pulling his music from the airwaves following allegations from women who featured in the Lifetime docu-series, Surviving R Kelly.

Te Hiku media has made their stance clear. Announcer Daphne Popata says, "We have pulled R Kelly's music from our three radio stations at Te Hiku o Te Ika because we don't agree with that behavior. If we keep playing his music then we'd be saying that behavior is ok for children."

Tainui FM agrees. "Well I think that until he's proven innocent or if he's ever proved innocent that we should all at least halt his music until then and I think that's what most people are doing from what I've gathered," says a spokesperson.

Over 60% of 21 iwi radio stations have pulled the artist's songs so far.

Seven other iwi radio stations are currently expected to pull the R&B singers music from the airwaves.

