Internal Affairs release quarterly pokie statistics

Pokie machine stats show increasing revenue.

The latest quarterly statistics on pokies in pubs and clubs has been released by the Department of Internal Affairs. The stats show $236.7 million in gaming machine profits, which is $7.9 million higher than the $228.7 million for the same period last year. That is despite the decrease in pokie machine venues and machines across the country.

Increases in gaming machine revenue has been on the increase since 2013.

The Problem Gambling Foundation found the statistics concerning, saying alluding to the trend of increasing revenue going into pokie machines. “We need to get them out of our poor communities” said a spokeswomen for the foundation.