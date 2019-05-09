Incident on Auckland’s southern motorway leaves one dead

A person has been killed today on Auckland’s southern motorway, just south of Greenlane. It is understood that they fell from a vehicle travelling north towards the city centre.

The northbound lane was closed for more than two hours while the police helicopter landed on the road. Emergency services arrived on the scene to administer first aid, however the person was unable to be revived.

The incident brought the southern motorway to a complete standstill, with hundreds of vehicles eventually forced to turn around and use the Ellerslie-Panmure off-ramp to travel in the other direction under police supervision.

The New Zealand Transport Agency has urged motorists to avoid the area, as onlookers in the south-bound lane were slowing traffic in that direction as well.

They are advising anyone heading north on SH1 to get off the motorway at or before Ellerslie or to use SH20 via the Waterview Tunnel to continue their journey north via the Western Ring Route.