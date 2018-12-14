History made at annual NZ Rugby awards

Black Ferns Kendra Cocksedge made history at last night’s ASB Rugby Awards by being the first ever female to win the Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Player of the Year.

Cocksedge was up against All Blacks Brodie Retallick, Richie Mo’unga, and Codie Taylor.

She was also the recipient of the New Zealand’s Women’s Player of the Year and the Fiao’o Faamausili Medal for Player of the Farah Palmer Cup.

The awards cement her status as the most outstanding player in fifteens rugby in New Zealand in 2018.

New Zealand Rugby Chair Brent Impey says, “Kendra’s award tonight is another remarkable achievement, and her utterly sublime performances in both the Black Ferns and Canterbury jersey have clearly made her a standout individual, and she thoroughly deserves the many accolades she has received.”

The Black Ferns secured the Adidas New Zealand Team of the year following their golden season at the Commonwealth Games and the Rugby World Cup 7s.

Impey says, “It has been a wonderful and successful year right across rugby. It has been another positive year for women’s rugby particularly for the Black Ferns Sevens and their continued dominance on the world stage.”

2018 ASB Rugby Award winners:



Sky Television Fans Try of the Year

Winner: Chris Hala’ufia (St Peter's College)

Nominees: Kelly Brazier (Black Fern Sevens), Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders)



New Zealand Rugby Referee of the Year

Winner: Glen Jackson (Bay of Plenty)

Richard Kelly (Taranaki), Rebecca Mahoney (Wairarapa Bush)



Charles Monro Rugby Volunteer of the Year

Winner: Irene Eruera-Taiapa (Horowhenua Kapiti)

Steve Webling (Taranaki), Kim Wheeler (King Country)



New Zealand Rugby Age Grade Player of the Year

Winner: Tom Christie (Canterbury)

Sam Darry (Canterbury), Risaleaana Pouri-Lane (Tasman), Kaleb Trask (Bay of Plenty)



Mitre 10 Heartland Championship Player of the Year

Winner: Brett Ranga (Thames Valley)

Craig Clare (Wanganui), Willie Wright (South Canterbury)



Duane Monkley Medal

Winner: Luke Romano (Canterbury)

T.J. Faiane (Auckland), Fletcher Smith (Waikato)



Fiao’o Faamausili Medal

Winner: Kendra Cocksedge (Canterbury)

Krysten Cottrell (Hawke’s Bay), Jackie Patea-Fereti (Wellington)



ASB National Coach of the Year

Winner: Alama Ieremia (Auckland)



ASB New Zealand Coach of the Year

Winner: Clark Laidlaw (All Blacks Sevens)



Investec Super Rugby Player of the Year

Winner: Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders)



Tom French Memorial Māori Player of the Year

Winner: Codie Taylor (Ngāti Raukawa / Muaupoko)



Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year

Winner: Scott Curry (Bay of Plenty)



Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year

Winner: Michaela Blyde (Bay of Plenty)



New Zealand Rugby Women’s Player of the Year

Winner: Kendra Cocksedge (Canterbury)



Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Player of the Year

Winner: Kendra Cocksedge (Canterbury)



adidas National Team of the Year

Winner: Crusaders



adidas New Zealand Team of the Year

Winner: Black Ferns Sevens

