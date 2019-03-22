He maimai aroha: today's events around the country

Today marks a week since the Christchurch terror attack that claimed 50 lives. Vigils, haka and remembrance services are being held around the country to pay respects to those affected by the tragedy.

To find out an event near you see our list below:

Hagley Park, Christchurch, 1.30pm - 3.30pm *Nationwide live broadcast

A vigil will be held from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at Hagley Park opposite the Masjid Al Noor in Deans Ave. It will be broadcast nationally across all major free-to-air TV and radio stations.

The Muslim Call to Prayer for the Friday congregational prayer, the Jumu'ah, will be broadcast at 1.30pm, and will be followed by a two-minute silence at 1.32pm.

The Muslim community will then pray from 1.34pm until about 2pm, with the crowd asked to remain silent.

The event will end with a brief closing remark from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at about 2.02pm.

Attendees are asked to bring a candle or flowers.

Deans Ave mosque, Hagley Park, Christchurch, 1.20pm

Community members are also invited to join hands to create a human wall around Masjid Al Noor in Deans Ave on the edge of Hagley Park at 1.20pm.

Nationwide haka at all mosques, 12.30pm

The New Zealand Māori Council is calling on people from across the nation to perform haka to show their support for the victims of last week's terrorist attack.

Council Executive Director Matthew Tukaki says, "What we are asking Māori to do is to gather outside the Mosques in solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters as they answer the call to prayer. At 12.30pm, as the call to prayer is issued we will gather and haka in support of those lost and their families and also to show the Muslim community that Māori stand as one with them."

People in Christchurch are being asked to gather outside the Linwood Mosque at 223A Linwood Avenue and the Maskid Al Noor Mosque 101 Deans Avenue at 12.30pm.

For other Mosque Locations click here.

Kilbirnie mosque, Wellington, 1.15-2.15pm

New Zealanders of all faiths are invited to create "a human chain of protection" around the Kilbirnie mosque.

Auckland Domain, Auckland, 6-7pm

A vigil is planned at the domain in Auckland held by Migrants Against Racism and Xenophobia. It will begin at 6pm.

Imam Reza Mosque, New Lynn, Auckland, 6.30-7.30pm

The Imam Reza Mosque in New Lynn is hosting a vigil from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Nelson Islamic Cultural Society, Nelson, From 12.30pm

The Nelson Islamic Cultural Society will hold a special service at its mosque at 320 Hardy St.

The programme includes a holding hands session at 12.30pm, prayer at 1.30pm and a prayer for the victims at 2pm.

Members of the public are welcome to attend one or all sessions.

Kāpiti, Paraparaumu, 7pm

The Kāpiti Vigil will be held at the Zeal youth centre at 132 Rimu Road.

This weekend

North Hagley Park, Christchurch March for Love, Saturday, 10am

More than two thousand people have indicated they will attend the march which will commence at North Hagley Park at 10am on Saturday.

Aotea Square, Auckland, Sunday, 2pm

Love Aotearoa Hate Racism activists will host Kia Kaha: Stand Against Racism in Aotea Square on Sunday at 2pm.