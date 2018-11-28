Hātea Kapa Haka put the 'wairua' into Bohemian Rhapsody

Hātea Kapa Haka head tutor Pauline Hopa couldn't believe her luck when Universal Music approached her team to recreate the 1975 Queen classic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in te reo Māori.

The song has been released in te reo to celebrate the Queen biopic, also titled Bohemian Rhapsody.



So, is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?

"When [Universal Music's Matt Kidd] rang me I was overwhelmed. 'What was your question again?' I had to ask. 'You want to a kapa haka to sing Bohemian Rhapsody in Māori? Wow.'" says Hopa, speaking exclusively to Māori Television about the collaboration.

It's the brainchild of Universal Music NZ, who sought to collaborate with internet sensation William Waiirua and Whangārei-based Hātea Kapa Haka to perform the rendition of the 1975 classic.

Hātea were approached by Universal Music after the group opened last months APRA Silver Scrolls Awards in Auckland.

Hopa, who is also the Te Tai Tokerau delegate on the Te Matatini national committee, admits she had heard little about Waiirua beforehand.

"I was told he is a social media influencer who has heaps of sheep following him. I said 'that's good' and then went to follow up on him, and found out he was born in Kawakawa. 'Great - he's from home'," she says.

Waiirua (Ngāpuhi) says what better way to promote active engagement in Te Reo Māori then through a classic renowned worldwide.

Hopa says current Hātea members, Te Amohaere Mōrehu, Ōtene Hopa and a humble reporter at Te Kāea were responsible for the translation of the classic.

"The main person really is David Tāpene, who spent numerous hours preparing this piece. Nearly 15 hours alone just on creating the arrangement of the song. In some parts, there are six or seven different notes" says Hopa.

The group use the song as part of their repertoire for warming-up before practices.

As to whether not we see it again in the future- who knows?