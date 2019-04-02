Get ya gumboots on, Kiwis!

This Friday 5 April will be Gumboot Day - a national day to wear your gumboots in support of people with depression.

Mental Health advocate Mike King (Te Māhurehure) has kicked off the inaugural event with a goal of raising $2mil for free counselling for Kiwi kids.

Kiwi celebrities are backing the cause, including Sam Neil, Taika Waititi, Rachel Hunter and Parris Goebel.

Events are being held nationwide - the I Am Hope charity is also hosting a Gumboot HopeWalk on Thursday 4 April up Auckland's One Tree Hill in support of Gumboot Friday.

