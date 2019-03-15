Fund launched to support Christchurch shootings victims

Victim Support has launched an official fund to support victims of today's shootings in Christchurch.

They're also encouraging anyone affected by the incidents to reach out to the organisation for help.



A Givealittle page has also been set up as an avenue for people to donate funds to those in need.



Victim Support is the government's primary provider of support services to people and families affected by homicide in New Zealand.



All donations received through the fund will be ring-fenced to provide resources and support to those affected by this horrific event.



Anyone affected by the incidents is encouraged to contact Victim Support on our 24 hour crisis line - 0800 VICTIM (0800 842 846).



Victim Support is responding to referrals as received from the public and Police, and will continue to do so through the night and the weekend. Support is also available to people outside of Canterbury.



Victim Support says they stand with everyone affected and with all communities in New Zealand today.

