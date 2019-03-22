Former Silver Fern announces pregnancy

Catherine Tuivaiti (nee Latu) has this morning announced that she’s expecting her first child with her husband, rugby union player Jimmy Tuivaiti.

Tuivaiti, of Ngāpuhi and Samoan descent, announced on her Instagram page to her 21,000 followers “Team Tuivaiti becoming Three”, whilst holding a positive pregnancy test along with her husband.

A post shared by Cathrine Tuivaiti (Latu) (@cathrinetuivaiti) on Mar 21, 2019 at 12:07pm PDT

Messages of congratulations have poured in for the couple, in just four hours her Instagram photo has been ‘liked’ more than 5,000 times and messages of love and well wishes have been sent from around the world, including those from former team mates ecstatic about the news.

“Awesome! Congratulations” said former Silver Ferns goal shooter Irene van Dyk.

“Love this so much” exclaimed former Silver Ferns team-mate and former Central Pulse team-mate Katrina Grant.

“Congrats team.. the best news xxx” was former Mystics team-mate Kayla Cullen’s reply to the baby news.

It wasn’t only the netball community who sent their love to the couple this morning. Messages from Olympian gold medallist Dame Valerie Adams, Black Fern Sarah Goss, Former Vodafone Warrior’s captain Monty Betham and Ireland Rugby player Bundee Aki also conveyed well-wishes to the duo.

Catherine (32) and Jimmy (31) have been together for 14 years and married at the start of 2016. Jimmy is a member of the Zebre Rugby Club, located in Parama, Italy, and is also a member of the Italian Rugby team.

Catherine is currently in the Strathclyde Sirens netball team and playing in the U.K Super league season.