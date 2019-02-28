Formal request made to pull footage from HakaWorld page

Aotearoa Kapa Haka Limited, the corporate entity that administers the use of kapa haka footage for Te Matatini, has formally requested that videos from the competition be removed from the HakaWorld Facebook page.

The social media page, which has over 10,000 followers, has uploaded individual items from kapa that performed at Te Matatini ki te Ao 2019.

At the time of publishing, the site had posted 15 Matatini videos, with the most viewed video getting 54,000 views on the social networking site. All combined, the page had over 300,000 views from the Matatini videos alone. AKHL have requested the videos be removed for copyright reasons.

This is not the first time a Facebook page has been approached by AKHL to take down Matatini footage. During the bi-annual event, the Namu Huia Facebook page, which has over 20,000 followers, was also approached to remove videos uploaded from Matatini 2019. The videos were taken down by the administrator and an explanation given to followers that no more videos would be uploaded.