Fleetwood Mac to return to Aotearoa

Legendary band Fleetwood Mac will return to Aotearoa in September as part of their Australian and New Zealand tour.

They will perform two shows in Auckland on September 16 and 19, along with a welcome return to Dunedin on September 21.

The tour will feature the new line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn, and follows the band’s 50+ city North American tour.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at Noon on Friday, January 25 via the Live Nation website.

Band member Mick Fleetwood says, “Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents. We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realise that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound.”

He says they are ecstatic about returning down under to perform alongside talented New Zealand artists.

“We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the calibre of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs,” said the group collectively. “Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honouring that spirit on this upcoming tour.”

Fleetwood Mac has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and the GRAMMY-award winning band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: www.livenation.co.nz