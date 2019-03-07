First Māori Barbie doll in form of former Black Fern Melodie Robinson

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Barbie Dolls and in conjunction with International Women’s Day, 60 role models from around the world have been chosen to become Barbie role models.

One is Kai Tahu's very own sports and media personality Melodie Robinson.

The 60 Barbies have been released as part of Mattel's role model programme to inspire young women.

Robinson was an international rugby union player who won two world cups with the NZ women’s team. The former blindside and openside flanker played 18 tests with the Black Ferns, during her playing days she also earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Otago, she also studied journalism in Wellington.

She first started with Sky Sport in 2002 commentating and presenting Super 12 and NPC matches.

Robinson was also the regular host of Super Rugby and ITM Cup build-ups and hosts International and ANZ Championship matches.

The role model, who has recently left Sky, took to Instagram to showcase her Barbie replica.

She isn’t the only sporting role model within the mix, she’s joined by snowboarder Chloe Kim, tennis star Naomi Osaka, gymnast Dipa Karmakar and cyclist Kristina Vogel.

Several other occupations have been Barbie-fied, including film directors, actresses, designers and conservationist- Bindi Irwin, the oldest child of much loved Australian TV personality Steve Irwin, who passed away in 2006.

According to Mattel, the dolls, a departure from the traditionally European and unrealistically slim design, are intended to honour women who continue to break boundaries.