Easter road toll ends with three lives lost

The official Easter holiday period ended this morning at 6am. The Ministry of Transport says the provisional number of deaths for the weekend is three. Last year it was seven.

Provisionally, there were three fatal crashes over the Easter weekend.

The three crashes resulted in three deaths :

1 driver

1 passenger

1 death (road user type to be confirmed)

One crash was in Huntly on Sunday night, a single vehicle crash where one person had died and the other occupant of the car sustained minor injuries.

On Monday, a two-car crash on SH3 near the Awakino Tunnel has resulted in one death.

This morning, one person has died following a crash near Anaura Bay. The crash occurred at around 5:30am this morning on SH35.