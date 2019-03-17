Deputy police commissioner, Wallace Haumaha, is working closely with Muslim community

Deputy police commissioner, Wallace Haumaha has been working closely with the Muslim community and the families of the 50 people who were killed in Friday’s terrorist attack.

Haumaha and Police kaumātua, Henare Edwards of Ngāti Kurī, Te Aupouri has been called in to conduct the ceremonial rites alongside the Muslim priests who are in the mortuary aiding grieving whānau.

Funeral details have not yet been confirmed.

Bodies are being released to their whānau at different times.

Muslim customs say their dead should be cleansed, dressed and farewelled at their respective mosques. But for security reasons, they have all been shut down.

Ngāi Tahu have offered to open their marae to the Muslim whānau for a place of refuge and to conduct funerals.

Ngā Hau e whā marae in Linwood have opened their doors.

Edwards said he’s never done so many tūpāpaku at once.

“I’ve performed many karakia around the world, but this is the first time I’ve done this many at one time.”