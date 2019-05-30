Community health providers welcome $1.9b mental health injection

The mental health sector is one of the biggest winners today, getting funding to the tune of $1.9b in the government's wellness budget.

The massive sum has been welcomed by community health providers across one of the country's most impoverished regions.

"Being human means we need to invest in that humanity and so this money will go a long way," says Maurein Betts, the Northland primary mental health and addiction programme leader.

Today's huge injection includes a $455 million package to offer frontline services for 325,000 people, who need mental health support before they experience major problems.

"We are short of trained kaimahi, so part of the strategy here in Northland is that we are trying to build up the skillset," says Tania Pritchard, interim CEO of Manaia PHO.

The government is also injecting a significant amount of money into trying to improve families' wellbeing, through a $1.1 billion investment in child poverty reduction.

The chair of newly-formed Mahi Tahi Trust, Eru Lyndon says "this funding will be useful to help build capacity in the region to help combat these issues."

An extra $4m over four years is being celebrated by Te Ara Oranga, who provides support for up to 500 people a year who are addicted to methamphetamine.

CEO of Mahi Tahi Trust, Phillip Balmer says that "for primary care, they need another pill besides a health pill and that's a social pill, which means they can help solve some of the problems people are dealing with."

Other Northland health providers have said they are uncertain whether the large amounts of funding will reach those who can make the greatest impact in the communities.

"The subject of mental health has not been one people have wanted to bring to the fore, they didn't want to be consciously aware. Certainly, [they] complain about not having enough services for it," he says.

It'll soon all become crystal clear whether the health sector will indeed be spurred on or hampered by today's windfall.

