Community gathers to farewell beloved educator

By Kereama Wright

Hundreds have gathered at Te Papaiouru Marae in Rotorua to farewell Shaun Douglas, an emerging leader and educator from Te Arawa and Ngāti Porou. 

Douglas died suddenly of a heart attack on Monday, his first day as acting principal at Owhata Primary School.  He had been working as a teacher at the school for five years and had a huge passion for tamariki.

Douglas was an advocate for te reo Māori who represented Te Arawa-based kapa, Kataore, at the Te Matatini national kapa haka competition. 

He was a loving teacher who was supportive of all his students, no matter what background they came from.

Douglas is survived by his wife, their two children and three mokopuna.

