Close to $140 million spent on Boxing Day

A whopping $139.5 million was spent on Boxing Day, up by 11 per cent on last years Boxing Day, says electronic payments provider Paymark.

The provider, which covers more than three-quarters of the country's payments landscape, says there were also 2.5 million transactions made throughout the day.

"It was made up of $64.1 million on traditional debit cards and the remainder on credit cards or scheme contactless debit cards," Paymark said in a statement.

Spending was strong among clothing stores, home decorating stores, sporting equipment stores, jewellery shops, chemists and furniture stores.

“Noticeable this year, we also spent more beyond these core retailers, suggesting Boxing Day is becoming more than simply a bargain-hunting spree, says Paymark.

“Spending through Paymark at food and liquor shops was up 19 per cent on Boxing Day last year.”

The underlying annual growth rate was strongest in Whanganui by 24.2 per cent and Gisborne by 21.4 per cent.

Despite the overcrowded shopping malls in Auckland, the growth rate was the lowest in Auckland and Northland with an 8.8 percent rise.