Chiefs draw against Hurricanes following Christchurch attack

A solemn mood dominated the Super Rugby match between two NZ teams last night, following the Christchurch terror attack that happened just hours before the match.

The Hurricanes and Chiefs locked arms and huddled in one big circle to send a powerful message of unity before the match commenced, to pay respects to all victims of the attack in Christchurch, a moment silence was also established by the players and the 12,000 crowd that gathered at FMG Stadium Waikato.

The home side looked as if they would get their first win of the Super Rugby season, leading by 7 points going into half-time.

But the visitors came back with a try from wing Wes Goosen and a penalty kick by Beauden Barrett.

Māori player Damian McKenzie kicked his third penalty for the Chiefs to equalize scores. And with 20 minutes to go in the match both the Hurricanes and the Chiefs couldn’t push forward to get the winning point.

Chiefs v Hurricanes | Super Rugby 2019 Rd 5 Highlights

The @ChiefsRugby and the @Hurricanesrugby kept it tight in a thrilling 23-23 draw in Hamilton.#SuperRugby #CHIvHUR pic.twitter.com/xNNh7su4t4 — Super Rugby (@SuperRugby) March 15, 2019

There will be another NZ derby match tonight between the two South Island teams, the Crusaders versus the Highlanders match will be held at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight in Dunedin and a minute silence will be held.

It is expected that a crowd of 20,000 will gather to watch the match live, due to kick off at 7:35pm.