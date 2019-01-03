Cardi B receives taonga from Māori designers

American rapper Cardi B is now the owner of a tāniko necklace and purerehua wind instrument, gifted to her by New Zealand designers during a pōwhiri last night.

The necklace was made my Rotorua weaver Ataraiti Waretini of Maru Creations, who says it was an honour.

“I wove a tāniko necklace for her with an aramoana pattern and called it Ara to signify how far she’s come and how far she has to go, Waretini told Te Kāea.

“It was nice that to see that she wanted to put it on straight away. She was very grateful."

Tāniko necklace gifted to Cardi B by Ataraiti Waretini. Source: kaiHaka

Waretini, of Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wāhiao, Tainui and Te Rarawa, also shared a hongi with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, at the ANZAC Dawn service in London, 2018.

"I enjoy sharing our culture on an international scale because it’s so beautiful," she says.

Cardi B is presented with Ara by Ataraiti Waretini. Source: kaiHaka

Cardi B was next given a purerehua wind instrument made by Troy Hart-Webb.

When Webb handed the purehehua to her he told her about its healing qualities.

“This is our purerehua, one of our musical instruments. You swing it around and it makes a low humming noise, said Webb.

“The surface patterns in here talk about the challenges in life.”

Cardi B replied with interest and said, “Wow, I’m definitely going to research.”

Troy-Hart Webb presents purerehua to Cardi B. Source: kaiHaka

The group who performed the powhiri, kaiHaka, finished the welcoming by giving her a black hat.

She put it on straight away and gave a shout out to those in the group on camera.

Cardi B said to kaiHaka, “I’m so honored I don’t even know what to say but thank you. I can’t wait to enjoy your country, explore your culture and have a good time and show you a little bit about me.”

The rapper performed at Bay Dreams Last night in Mount Maunganui.