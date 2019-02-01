Call for submissions on Māori media sector changes

Māori media personalities (l-r) Mihingarangi Forbes, Piripi Taylor and Scotty Morrison.

Te Puni Kōkiri is calling for feedback and online submissions for the Māori media sector shift from today.



The shift will explore how radio, television and online te reo and Māori content will be delivered in the future.



Te Puni Kōkiri Chief Executive Michelle Hippolite says the online survey will give the opportunity for all stakeholders, including the Māori media sector, as well as audiences to give feedback.



“New and advancing technology has meant that the traditional broadcasting environment is changing. Māori broadcasting has developed rapidly over the last 20 years and we want to ensure that the Māori media sector is ‘fit for purpose’ in this ever changing digital environment,” says Hippolite.

Te Puni Kōkiri will also be engaging with audiences over the next month at Māori events and with key stakeholders, rangatahi and kaumātua.

An independent advisory panel will be appointed to support the shift with strategic oversight on matters relating directly to the policy review.



Māori Development Minister, Hon Nanaia Mahuta, asked Te Puni Kōkiri to undertake a policy review of the Māori broadcasting sector late last year.

How to make a submission:



Submissions can be sent in written, audio or video form. There is also the option of filling out an online survey.

You can make a submission, access the online survey and find out further information about the Māori Media Sector Shift via the website of Te Puni Kōkiri: http://tpk.nz/maori-media



Submissions close on 28 February 2019 at 5pm.