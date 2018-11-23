Book shines new light on the battle of Pukehinahina

A book that shines new light on the battle of Pukehinahina has been launched in Tauranga this week. The book is a collaborative effort between Māori elder Buddy Mikaere and Military historian Cliff Simons.

The battle of Pukehinahina took place in 1864 in Tauranga.

This is the first account of its kind where the battle at Gate Pā is expertly examined and written about from the perspectives of both Māori and Pākeha.

Buddy Mikaere, is a direct descendant of many of those who fought in the battle. He says it's important for Māori to tell their own history.

The battle of Gate Pā is regarded as one of the nation's most iconic land wars. Lieutenant Colonel Duncan Alexander Cameron lead 1700 soldiers to the base of what is now Pukehinahina.

The battle of Gate Pā at Pukehinahina was one of the few outright victories for Māori against the British, a bloody battle that lasted 2 days long.

1700 European soldiers and marines, with the best artillery force the 19th century had seen, against 250 Māori soldiers.

In 2014, iwi from across Aotearoa gathered in Tauranga for the 150th anniversary of the battle.