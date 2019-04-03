Bodies of crash victims to arrive on marae today

Bodies of those lost in the Tirohanga Rd crash that killed five people will be taken to their marae in Rotorua later today.

The Morgan-Rangikataua and Wikiriwhi whānau posted a statement to the Ngā Tangihanga o Te Arawa Facebook page stating four of the five bodies recovered from the crash are due to arrive at Te Pākira Marae, in Whakarewarewa at 3pm today.

The whānau hope to have the body of the remaining mokopuna at the marae on Thursday.

Police were called to an accident 30km north of Taupō at 7:40am on Monday after a Falcon hit three trees. No other vehicles were involved.

None of the six occupants in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts. Amongst them were two students of Rotorua Lakes Highschool and one from Rotorua Intermediate.

Rotorua Lakes High School Principal, Bruce Walker, confirmed two of the students were at his school.

A spokesperson for the Waikato District health board said an 11 year-old boy who was also in the accident remains in a stable condition in Waikato Hospital.