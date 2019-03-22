Black Ferns to contest Rugby Super Series

New Zealand Rugby has announced that the Black Ferns will play the world’s top ranked teams in a four-test series in San Diego this July.

The Women’s Rugby Super Series 2019 will feature some of the best teams in the world, with the Black Ferns (ranked number 1), England (2), Canada (3), France (4) and USA (5) in the round-robin tournament.

The competition, along with the two-Test Laurie O-Reilly Memorial Trophy series against Australia will make a significant year for the Black Ferns according to New Zealand Rugby Chief Rugby Officer Nigel Cass.

“The Women’s Rugby Super Series 2019 will showcase the best women’s rugby team in the world in one tournament and it doesn’t get much better than that in a non-World Cup year. This series will be a very exciting prospect for the teams and our fans.

“Last year the Black Ferns played on American soil for the first time, in Chicago, and given the growth of rugby in North America it’s becoming a more regular test match destination for our teams,” says Cass.

New Zealand will be the latest addition to the Super Series, which has previously been contested by USA, Canada, France and England. The last time this series was played was in 2016, Canada won the title and England was runner-up.

Cass believes the event will be an important build-up for the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup to be held in New Zealand.

Black Ferns 2019 Super Series Schedule:

Black Ferns vs Canada

Saturday 29th of June

Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center

Black Ferns vs USA

Wednesday 3rd of July

Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center

Black Ferns vs France

Sunday 7th of July

Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center

Black Ferns vs England

Monday 15th of July

San Diego State University's Torero Stadium