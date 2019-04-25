Alleged Gallipoli terror attack arrest

An alleged terrorist planning to attack the Anzac dawn service at Gallipoli has been arrested this morning in Turkey.

It is thought that that the attack was to be in retaliation for the Christchurch mosque shootings last month, which claimed the lives of 50 Muslim worshipers.

According to international reports, the man is believed to be a Syrian national, and was detained in Tekirdag province to the north-west of the Gallipoli Peninsula.

Turkish media have released a passport photo of the man, who was identified as “A H”. The site was evacuated and searched for explosives by local police, however, it is understood that the service will take place at dawn in Gallipoli (Thursday afternoon NZT).

The arrest comes days after the banning of Turkish citizens from attending the Anzac service, due to security concerns.

The decision was made by the Turkish government.

Māori Television will have the Anzac Dawn Ceremony from Gallipoli live via maoritv.com from 2.30pm today.