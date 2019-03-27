80% of Sealord profits to be returned to iwi

PHOTO/SUPPLIED

A collaborative agreement has been signed between Sealord and iwi to create growth and value for the business and its shareholders.

The Ngā Tapuwae o Māui agreement gives Sealord, which is 50% Māori-owned, access to the annual catch entitlement of 36 iwi groups in a deal which the company says will see more than 80% of profits returned to iwi.

Sealord board chair Whaimutu Dewes (who is also Chair of Moana New Zealand, which jointly owns Sealord) says that, while the company signed a similar agreement with other iwi collectives in 2014, this deal is different.

"This is not just about increasing returns- it is a business decision that is founded on tikanga Māori, where all parties are taking learnings from earlier arrangements to better manage our fisheries assets."

The long-term arrangement will give stability for Sealord operations after the company invested heavily in new fishing technologies and modernisation of its fleet.

About 60% of the iwi quota held in deep-water fisheries (including hoki, orange roughy, jack mackerel and silver warehou) will be caught by Sealord vessels.

The move will also provide iwi groups with opportunities for training and employment and advance iwi knowledge of and involvement in the fisheries value chain with Sealord.

Mark Ngata, Ngāti Porou Seafoods Group CEO, described the signing of the agreement as "a watershed moment" in the history of Māori fisheries.

"This unique partnership very much aligns with the intent of the Māori fisheries settlement which envisaged Māori working collectively together, large and small, for the benefit of all. This is what our tipuna fought so hard for," he says.

"The journey towards reaching this signing is the culmination of like-minded people within Māori fisheries, including Sealord, working towards a common goal which I am very proud to be part of."

Our reporter Ruth Smith will have more Te Ao - Māori News.