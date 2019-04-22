207 killed and 450 injured in Sri Lanka bombings

Bombing in a church in Sri Lanka. Source: Newshub

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has extended New Zealand’s condolences to the Government and people of Sri Lanka following multiple bombings there on Easter Sunday.

Local media report that 207 people have been killed and 450 injured during coordinated bombings at hotels and churches.

According to Reuters, the victims killed included three police officers and 32 foreigners. Thirteen people have also been arrested by police.

Police in Sri Lanka say a petrol bomb attack on a mosque and arson attacks on two shops owned by Muslims were reported in two different parts of the country.

It comes just over a month after the terror attack which killed 50 people at two mosques in Christchurch.

“New Zealand condemns all acts of terrorism, and our resolve has only been strengthened by the attack on our soil on the 15th of March. To see an attack in Sri Lanka while people were in churches and at hotels is devastating,” says Ardern.

“New Zealand rejects all forms of extremism and stands for freedom of religion and the right to worship safely. Collectively we must find the will and the answers to end such violence.’’

Yesterday’s bombings are the first major attack on the Indian Ocean island since the end of a civil war 10 years ago, says Reuters.

