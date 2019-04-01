Whānau in shock following tragic Taupō road crash

Whānau from Mōkai are in shock and mourning after relatives were killed in a tragic road accident.

Five members of the same family were killed this morning after their vehicle crashed into a tree on land where their ancestors once walked.

Whānau member Tohu Kaa says, "We're grieving for the young lives lost."

Five descendants of Pakaketaiari and Hitiri Te Paerata were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a tree on Tirohanga Rd, near Taupō, this morning.

Roads were closed for most of the day and motorists were advised to avoid the area while crash scene investigations took place.

Police confirmed there were six bodies in the vehicle, amongst them were children. They also confirmed some passengers were not wearing seatbelts.

An 11-year-old was flown to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries.

The family have yet to be named but the neighbour says they're a hard-working family.

Now the tribe mourn and farewell them.