Waikato-Tainui pay homage to Te Wharehuia

The Kiingitanga Movement, Tainui Waka, Māori MPs and hundreds of people at Mataatua Marae arrived to pay their respects to Te Wharehuia Milroy who passed away yesterday after a long illness.

Te Wharehuia was responsible for the first words of King Tuheitia's covenant - "Ko te whakaiti te whare o te whakaaro nui" - humility is the bastion of the generous person.

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Nanaia Mahuta said, "Wharehuia was a prominent champion of te reo Māori for a number of decades and was highly regarded nationally by whānau, hapū and iwi.

"Wharehuia lived in the Waikato for many years with his late wife Niwa and children. He had a gentle, humble and humorous personality and was generous with the knowledge he possessed about te Ao Māori.

"He will be remembered as a bastion of te reo and a great exponent of his Ngāi Tūhoe reo and tikanga.

"We acknowledge his life work and in particular the generosity of his family who enabled Wharehuia to make a legacy contribution to language revitalisation. Their loss is felt by many and we offer our deepest sympathy at this time," said Nanaia Mahuta.