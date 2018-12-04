Tyson makes top 30 of Miss World 2018

Miss World New Zealand Jessica Tyson has won her spot in the top 30 of Miss World 2018.



It comes after she was awarded second place in the Beauty with a Purpose (BWAP) project judged section at the pageant last night for her charity project Brave.



As a victim of child sexual abuse, Tyson started her own charity called Brave to help young people also affected by sexual violence.



“ Starting Brave has been not only a personal journey of mine but also a journey for so many other people who have heard my story, she says.



“So being recognised for this here at Miss World means so much to me and to everyone back home who have been a part of the project.”



As part of Brave, Tyson delivered presentations at high schools in her hometown Whanganui, sharing her story with students and educating them about sexual violence and how to find help.



“The highlight has been receiving messages from so many young people who have said my story story has helped them. So even before coming here, knowing that I had helped other people and made a true impact on people’s lives already made me feel like a winner.”



The winner of BWAP was Nepal and Tyson placed second equal with Indonesia.



Third equal was won by Mexico and Vietnam.



All will advance to the top 30 of Miss World with the final show taking place this Saturday December 8.