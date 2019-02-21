Topics: Kapa Haka, Te Matatini

Te Whānau a Apanui deliver true to form performance

By Tepara Koti

Carrying the name of their tribe, Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Apanui understands the importance of maintaining a high level of performance.

The group say that their vision is to reach the heights of performance without compromising who they are.

This year they paid tribute to Te Kooti Arikirangi, founder of the Ringatū Church, his teachings and the relationships fostered between him and the iwi.

Their performance also marked two events of significance in 2018, 150 years since Te Kooti arrived at Whareongaonga, and 125 years since his passing.

Related stories: Kapa Haka, Te Matatini

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    9 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    Expiring soon…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community