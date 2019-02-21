Te Whānau a Apanui deliver true to form performance

Carrying the name of their tribe, Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Apanui understands the importance of maintaining a high level of performance.

The group say that their vision is to reach the heights of performance without compromising who they are.

This year they paid tribute to Te Kooti Arikirangi, founder of the Ringatū Church, his teachings and the relationships fostered between him and the iwi.

Their performance also marked two events of significance in 2018, 150 years since Te Kooti arrived at Whareongaonga, and 125 years since his passing.