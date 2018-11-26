Te reo Māori band heap aroha on Native American fans

Alien Weaponry celebrating their first USA headline concert in New Mexico. (Credit: @alienweaponry)

Te reo Māori band Alien Weaponry have sent a shout out to their Native American fans who helped them sell out their first USA headline concert in the weekend.

The young thrash metal group is currently touring the USA and Canada as a support act for legendary American metallers Ministry.

Band members Lewis De Jong and Ethan Trembath, both 16, and Henry De Jong, 18, were originally set to open for Ministry in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday (NZT), but local laws prevented them performing at adult concert venue The Depot due to their age.

The band couldn't have been happier, however, when they received a dream invitation from members of the Navajo Nation to headline an alternative gig in New Mexico, supported by six First Nations bands.

Performing to a sellout crowd at Juggernaut Music in Gallup, New Mexico, the band couldn't hold back their excitement, posting an elated shout out to their Native American fans.

"Our first USA headline show SOLD OUT!!! ... Love you brothers and sisters from Gallup New Mexico ... Navajo & Zuni Nations and everyone who turned out in support ... you guys were INSANE," the band posted on Instagram.

The locals were equally full of praise for the band and their stand-out show.

WATCH fans rocking out at Alien Weaponry's gig here.

"To my Māori brothers, ALIEN WEAPONRY and family, we love you all, you all are amazing, can't wait to meet you all again soon and sell out another show, Ahéhee'!," posted Rancid-Savage Productions (@rancidsavage), live music promoters for the Navajo Nation.

Alien Weaponry's next concert is with Ministry on Friday in Illinois (NZT).