Te Manu Huia takes flight at Te Matatini Ki Te Ao

By Tepara Koti

Te Manu Huia are definitely no newcomers to the national stage, this year the team had a number of powerful messages for their large crowd of spectators.

Their poi, Mei Au, was composed to help uplift and enhance the wellbeing of all by reminding their audience of the power of aroha- loving, supporting and respecting one another.

Their haka, He Iwi Kore Tuakiri Māori, encourages tangata whenua who aren't immersed in things Māori to reconnect with the Māori world for the benefit of themselves and their future generations.

The kapa also acknowledge the mana whenua in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, and await the rest of the motu, who will travel to Tāmaki Makaurau for Te Matatini 2021.

