Te Ahikaaroa want Māori to be more aware, conscious and vocal about the state of wai Māori, saying that the treasured taonga is "endangered" like NZ native flora and fauna.

In their whakawhiti to their haka, Tere ana te Wai, they raise concerns over pollution and chemicals.

The group also want the government to stop allowing overseas countries to bottle New Zealand's natural waters while the public are "at home left to drink chlorinated water".