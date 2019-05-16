Sky Tower to shine pink

The Sky Tower will shine pink in support of the inaugural Rainbow Excellence Awards for Thursday 16 May and Friday 17 May.

The move is to honour the inaugural Rainbow Excellence Awards will be held at Skycity tomorrow night, the awards aim to recognise Rainbow Tick organisations who showcase best practice and celebrate outstanding progress in promoting more inclusive workplaces.

Also on Friday, SKYCITY employees across New Zealand will be dressed in pink to celebrate Pink Shirt Day to speak up, stand together and stop bullying and harassment in the workplace. Whilst the SKYCITY team in Adelaide will be celebrating International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia by wearing colours of the rainbow.

Claire Walker, SKYCITY Group General Manager, Human Resources says, "The Sky Tower is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks, and using this to support these important initiatives sends out a clear message on how SKYCITY supports diversity, inclusion and equality."

The top of the Sky Tower will flash dynamic rainbow colours, whilst the base will shine pink. The Sky Tower often lights up in various colours for charities or community initiatives that are supported financially by SkyCity.

Finalists for the Rainbow Excellence Awards are :